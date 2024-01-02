​A penalty shots win on New Year’s Day saved Peterborough Phantoms from a miserable festive period.

Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr making a penalty save. Photo: Ian Offers.

The city ice hockey side had lost their three previous National League matches in a hectic schedule including one at Raiders two days earlier.

But Phantoms fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with the Raiders at Planet Ice.

There were no goals in sudden death overtime, but Phantoms won the penalty competition 2-0 as Ivan Björkly Nordström and Austin Mitchell-King scored and man-of-the-match netminder Jordan Marr made three saves.

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov has been entered onto the club's 'wall of fame.'

Raiders took a 2-0 lead into the first break, but a second period goal from Luke Ferrara and a goal 10 minutes from time from Callum Buglass took the game into overtime.

Phantoms also started slowly in the away fixture in Romford falling 3-0 behind in 15 minutes and this time there was no comeback.

Ralfs Circenis got his side on the scoreboard in the 35th minute, but Raiders replied within a minute.

Buglass claimed a consolation goal five minutes from time, but Phantoms had to accept a very disappointing 4-2 defeat.

Torran Anderson (17) and Connor McNulty (18) joined Phantoms on loan from Widnes Wild for the busy festive period.

Phantoms have also signed former player Connor Glossop from the Nottingham Lions for the rest of the season.

The energetic forward played for Phantoms in the 2016-17 campaign.

Phantoms have a double header against reigning champions Leeds Knights this weekend, away on Saturday (6.30pm face-off) and at home on Sunday (5.30pm).

SURPRISE CUP EXIT

Phantoms have been pipped to a place in the last four of the National League Cup, a competition they won last season.

The semi-finals will be contested by Swindon, Hull, Leeds and Milton Keynes.

HONOUR FOR SLAVA

Popular head coach Slava Koulikov has been honoured with a place on the Phantoms 'Wall of Fame’ in recognition of his 10 seasons at the club.