One leaves the club, but one also stays with Peterborough Phantoms

Dunca Speirs. Photo Paul Young.

Forward Duncan Speirs has left Peterborough Phantoms to join National League rivals Solway Sharks.

The 27 year-old Scot has returned north of the border after four years with the city ice hockey club.

Speirs went on to win a NIHL National Cup and the NIHL National Play-offs in his time with Phantoms, where he was a key part of the leadership group

Speirs recovered from a serious injury suffered towards the end of the 2023/24 season to post 34 points in 38 in 38 regular season games last term.

Phantoms have re-signed teenager Richard Hartmann for the 2025-26 campaign. The 19-year-old forward joined Phantoms in January and quickly became a favourite amongst the fans for his speed, directness and willingness to put his body on the line for the team.

Hartmann is a dual national, having split his junior career between Slovakia and Scotland. He began last season in Slovakia, with HK Skalica in the Slovakian U20 league, notching 21 points in 14 games. He has also played for the Dundee Comets in the Scottish National League and for MK Lightning in the National League.

Hartmann told the Phantoms media team: “I am really excited to be back for another year in Phantoms colours. I joined late last season, but this season I’m ready to show what I’ve got and help to bring a trophy back to Peterborough.”

Phantoms Head Coach, Ashley Tait, added: “I’m looking forward to working with Richard. From what I’ve seen he plays with a lot of jump, is keen to learn and has all the tools that are going to contribute to our success.”

