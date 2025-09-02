New look Peterborough Phantoms are back in action this weekend

New Phantoms head coach Ashley Tait. Photo Willow Florence Photography

The new-look Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team hit the ice for the first time at Planet Ice this weekend.

New coach Ashley Tait sends his squad out to face French club Neuilly-Sur-Marne on Saturday (7pm face-off) and on Sunday (5.30pm) in a pair of challenge matches.

Phantoms then tackle National League rivals Romford Raiders in back-to-back challenge matches on September 13 (away) and September 14 (home) with the National League/Cup season starting on Sunday, September 21 against Leeds Knight at Planet Ice.

NEW SIGNING

Recent signing Morgan Clarke-Pizzo in action during his first spell with Phantoms.

Forward Morgan Clarke-Pizzo has returned to the Peterborough Phantoms.

Clarke-Pizzo previously iced for the club 14 times in the 2021/22 season - picking up eight goals and six assists for 14 points. He was with the Sheffield Steeldogs last season.

The 25 year-old is a product of the Phantoms junior set up and also iced juniors in Nottingham, Canada and America with the Ontario Hockey Academy, Syracuse Junior Stars and Utica Junior Comets all on his CV.

After playing for Phantoms, Morgan moved to the Milton Keynes Lightning, Nottingham Panthers, Bristol Pitbulls, Guildford Flames and the Steeldogs, where he picked up 10 points in 47 regular season games last term.

Clarke-Pizzo said: “I’m excited to be back to playing for my hometown club where I first learned to skate. It’s going to be great working with a good group of players and coaches. It’s a great organisation with amazing fans.”

Phantoms head coach Ashley Tait added: “I’m looking forward to working with Morgan as I’ve tried to sign him previously. He’s got a bit more experience than he did then and I’ll be looking to use that to our benefit this season.”

COACHING CHANGE

Club stalwart Nathan Pollard has been named assistant head coach of Phantoms National League side.

Pollard will work closely with new head coach Ashley Tait, while continuing his successful spell in charge of the Phantoms NIHL 2 side, effectively the club’s second string. Pollard will be with Phantoms whenever the NIHL 2 side are not in action.

Pollard spent the vast majority of his playing career with either the Phantoms or Phantoms’ NIHL2 sides. He’s the eighth all-time appearance maker for the Phantoms with 363 games and is the NIHL2 Phantoms’ second all-time top scorer with 291 points in 117 games.

Pollard said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the coaching team. Having played for this club for over 10 years, I know what a special group it is, from the hardworking players to the amazing fans who always give their support.

"I’m really looking forward to working with Ash and the staff as we push for more silverware, and I’m confident this season will be another exciting one.”

Tait added: “I’ve had numerous conversations with Nathan and we seem to be aligned in our views on what we need to be doing and on ways of working together. He’s local and knows the players really well which is going to help me in the early stages of the season while I’m still getting to know guys.”