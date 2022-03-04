Nathan leaves Peterborough Phantoms after a Long stay, National League games this weekend against top and bottom, play-off final weekend tickets now on sale

Nathan Long in action for Phantoms. Photo: Tom Scott.

The 23 year-old has been a squad stalwart since returning to the club from MK Thunder in 2016.

Long played a big part of the successful 2018-19 treble winning season.

A short Phantoms statement read: ‘The Peterborough Phantoms can confirm that Nathan Long has left the team for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.

‘Nathan, who is a long serving Phantom, will step away from first team duties for personal reasons after serving six seasons with the team.

‘Nathan was part of the successful 2018-19 treble trophy winning season and the club would like to thank him for his efforts and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Phantoms host bottom club Bees on Saturday (March 5, 5pm face off) before travelling to top dogs Telford on Sunday.

Tickets for play-off finals weekend in Coventry went on sale on Wednesday (March 2) priced at £55 for adults, £41 senior citizens and £27 for children.

Blocks of seating have been allocated for all National Ledague clubs and tickets will be sold in a specific club order.

Phantoms’ fans can purchase their tickets on Friday, March 4 from 2pm. There will be some tickets available for general sale from Saturday, March 5 (from 10am).

The semi-final matches will take place at 1.30pm and 5.30pm on April 30 with final face off set for 4pm on May 1.