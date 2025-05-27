Homegrown defenceman re-signs for Peterborough Phantoms

By Alan Swann
Published 27th May 2025, 08:55 BST
Brad Bowering in action. Photo Paul Young.Brad Bowering in action. Photo Paul Young.
Homegrown defenceman Brad Bowering has re-signed for the Peterborough Phantoms for the 2025-26 season.

The 23-year-old has spent his entire senior career to date with the Phantoms, having progressed through the club’s junior system. He has close to 300 appearances for the club and has represented Great Britain at U18 and U20 level. He is closing in on 200 points for Phantoms and last season signed a two-way agreement with Nottingham Panthers and gained valuable experience around Elite League level players.

Bowering said: “I’m excited to be back for another year with Phantoms. I’ve enjoyed my whole career in Peterborough and fought for a lot of trophies and I hope to continue doing so.”

