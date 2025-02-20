Luke Ferrara. Photo Paul Young.

Free-scoring Peterborough Phantoms made it 21 goals in two National League games with a midweek mauling of the Telford Tigers at Planet Ice.

The city side thrashed Telford 12-3 at Planet Ice on Wednesday to follow the 9-2 basing of the Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday night. It’s a decent warm-up for the tougher games to come this weekend at home to the title-chasing Leeds Knights (Saturday, 7pm faceoff) and at Romford Raiders on Sunday (5.15pm).

Last night’s win moved Phantoms above Sheffield Steeldogs into fifth place.

It tokk Slava Koulikov’s side seven minutes to open the scoring through top scorer Cam Hough, but it was then a procession towards the visiting net. Luke Ferrara and Hough made it 3-0 by the end of the first period and Nathan Salem quickly added a fourth goal in the second period before Telford got on the scoreboard through David Thomson.

Cam Hough. Photo Paul Young.

Salem responded with his second goal on the powerplay from close range and Ferrara claimed his second goal, also from close range. Thomson reduced the arrears to 6-2, but Salem’s superb set-up enabled Zaine Mackensie to make it 7-2 before the second break.

And Phantoms showed no mercy by winning the final session 5-1. Ferrara poached two further goals to make it four for the night. Janne Laakkonen also netted twice with Austin Mitchell-King completing the scoring after Rhodes Mitchell-King had scored the final Telford goal.