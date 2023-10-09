Joe Gretton scored for Phantoms in Romford. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

​The city skaters followed up their opening 10-goal success of the season the previous weekend with hard fought 3-1 wins at home to the Telford Tigers and away at the Raiders.

Phantoms were boosted by the arrival of import Ivan Björkly Nordström and the Swede enjoyed a solid start to his career in the UK.

Telford took the lead at Planet Ice and held it into the first break after a scrappy 20 minutes when neither side hit top form.

But Phantoms improved in the second period and only a brilliant save stopped Callum Buglass from claiming an instant equaliser.

Martins Susters finally levelled on 34 minutes tapping home from close range after a fine burst forward from Nordström.

And Phantoms hit the front in the final minute of the middle period.

Good work from Susters and Luke Ferrara behind the net laid the ground work and Ales Padelek found space at the top of the crease to lash the puck high past the visiting netminder

Former Phantom Harry Ferguson went close to a leveller early in the third, but his effort hit the post.

Jarvis Hunt sealed the win for Phantoms in the 55th minute

Nordström went close to capping off a good debut with a goal, but Susters’ pass just evaded the advancing 6ft 7in forward.

Lukas Sladkovksy opened the scoring for Phantoms in Romford against the Raiders in the first minute.

The home side levelled on 15 minutes, but within three minutes Susters continued his good weekend form by firing Phantoms back in front.

There were no goals, and very few chances, in a competitive middle period before Phantoms wrapped up a four-point weekend with 11 minutes to go with a Joe Gretton goal.

Phantoms are back on the road on Saturday when travelling to Hull Seahawks (5.30pm face-off) to try and avenge an opening day home defeat.