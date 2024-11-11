Luke Ferrara. Photo Paul Young.

​Peterborough Phantoms have celebrated a second four-point weekend of the National League season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The city side claimed a memorable 4-3 overtime success at local rivals MK Lightning on Saturday before securing a predictable 6-4 win against struggling Bristol Pitbulls at Planet Ice the following night.

That’s eight wins in a row at home for the city skaters, although that record will come under threat on Sunday as league leaders Leeds Knights are in town (5.30pm face-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms also have a tricky away game at Swindon Wildcats on Saturday as they seek to improve on their current position of fifth. They are on equal points with the two teams immediately above them, Hull Seahawks and Romford Raiders

Janne Laakkonen. Photo Paul Young.

The Leeds game also doubles as a National Cup tie, but Phantoms can no longer qualify for the knockout stages. Leeds, MK, Sheffield and Romford are the semi-finalists.

v MK

Main man Luke Ferrara was the matchwinner in Milton Keynes.

The forward pounced in overtime with a sudden death strike from Janne Laakkonen’s assist, but Phantoms had travelled that far into the game partly through the excellence of netminder Hayden Lavigne who was named man-of-the-match.

Tom Rutkis had earlier given the home side a fifth minute lead, but Phantoms levelled two seconds before the first break through top scorer Cam Hough with help from Laakkonen and Cam Buglass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK eased back in front early in the second period through Milique Martelly, but Phantoms then delivered their best hockey of the match to get in front for the first time by the end of the middle stanza.

Scott Robson grabbed a close-range equaliser after a superb run and shot from Duncan Speirs and Speirs was again involved as Austin Mitchell-King made it 3-2 after a thrilling burst forward from Brad Bowering.

The home side inevitably responded in a tense third period, but Lavigne stood tall until beaten by a powerplay goal from Jordan Cownie with just over seven minutes of regulation time to go.

Nathan Salem made a goal-line clearance for Phantoms, paving the way for Ferrara to win the game with 2.22 of overtime played.

v BRISTOL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms almost blew a 5-1 lead as Bristol fought back to 5-4 before Ferrara scored a late nerve-settler.

Hough, Billy Thorpe, Mitchell-King and Ferrara all scored in a one-sided first period before Hough made it 5-1 in period two.

The margin was still four midway through the final period before the plucky Pitbulls launched their late fightback.