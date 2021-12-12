Former Chelsea footballer Petr Cech plays in a big ice hockey semi-final at Planet Ice today (Sunday)

Petr Cech in action for Guildford Phoenix. Photo: Henry Browne/Getty Images.

Cech, a highly-decorated footballer from his days as Chelsea number one who still works as a technical and performance advisor at Stamford Bridge, now plays in goal for the Guildford Phoenix, the second string of the Guildford Flames ice hockey club.

And tonight Guildford take on Peterborough Phantoms NIHL 2 in the Wilkinson Cup Semi Final 1st leg at Planet Ice.

Phantoms NIHL2 conceded their first regular time defeat last week in league action against Haringey Huskies. Currently sitting second in the NIHLS2 league, they qualified for the Wilkinson Cup Semi-finals against an Phoenix, who have won nine out of their 10 games this season so far.

Petr Cech in action for Chelsea

Phantoms NIHL2, are the affiliate team of the Peterborough Phantoms NIHL, working with the top senior side to develop the up-and-coming local talented youngsters of the sport. Phantoms NIHL2 are a mixed team of young and experienced players, with many of the more experienced players having spent time in the professional leagues, now offering support and guidance to the ice hockey stars of the future.

Head coach Jason Buckman said: “This fixture was our first milestone we aimed for, as a team going into the season. It didn’t matter who we faced we knew it would always be a tough fixture.

“And they certainly don’t come any tougher. Guildford, like us, have suffered defeat recently, but they are still regarded as favourites for the league title. It will be a tough 2 legs and both games will require the guys to work hard against a talented Phoenix team”

Door open at Planet Ice at 5.30pm tonight. Admission prices are adults £5, children and Phantoms NIHL1 season ticket holders £3.

Phantoms NIHL 2 celebrate a goal.