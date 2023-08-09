News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Five Peterborough Phantoms players and a coach at a World Para tournament in the United States

​Members of the successful Peterborough Phantoms Para ice hockey team will chase world domination at the end of this month.
By Alan Swann
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

​Netminder Susi Marguerite, defenders Sarah Hope and Alysha Atkinson, and forward Stacey Quirk have all been selected to play for GB in the World Para Ice Hockey, Women’s World Challenge in Green Bay, USA between August 31 and September 3.

Quirk also played on the GB Mens team who won gold and promotion from Division C at last year’s World Championships.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team will be coached by Ian Offers who also guides the Phantoms squad who have qualified for the end-of-season play-offs in the British Para League.

Stacey Quirk in action.Stacey Quirk in action.
Stacey Quirk in action.
Most Popular

The city side will soon play under the umbrella of the National League Peterborough Phantoms organisation.

GB will face USA, Canada, Team Europe and Team Asia in the five-team World Challenge tournament. They face Team Asia first on August 31.

Offers said: “We feel we have a team that this year will be pushing to bring home a medal position from the tournament.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Last year the team was new and had only existed for 10 months so the tournament was a big learning experience for the players.

Phantoms Para star Alysha Atkinson.Phantoms Para star Alysha Atkinson.
Phantoms Para star Alysha Atkinson.

"This year the players have been playing in the British League and all have developed a lot as athletes over the last 12 months.

“It’s great to see the Women’s World Challenge expanding with more players on Team Europe and Team Asia debuting this year.

"By next year we are looking forward to more nations entering their own team as we push towards a future World Championship and then work towards the women’s game being included in the Winter Paralympic Games.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since its debut at the Lillehammer 1994 Winter Games, the Paralympic version of ice hockey has quickly become one of the largest attractions for spectators.

It is fast-paced, highly physical and played by male and female athletes with a physical impairment in the lower part of the body. Instead of skates, players use double-blade sledges that allow the puck to pass beneath.

Players use two sticks, which have a spike-end for pushing and a blade-end for shooting.

Related topics:Peterborough PhantomsUnited States