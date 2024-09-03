Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New import netminder Hayden Lavigne celebrated a shutout on his home debut for the Peterborough Phantoms in a convincing win which also featured four goals for Luke Ferrara.

​Lavigne was hired to replace club legend Jordan Marr and the Canadian has the pedigree to succeed.

And his quality was on display as Phantoms beat National League rivals 6-0 in a challenge match at Planet Ice on Sunday.

The city side had been beaten 6-3 in Romford by the Raiders 24 hours earlier.

Hayden Lavigne.

Phantoms took the lead on 17:25 in the home game as Cam Hough created an opening for Ferrara to ghost in and tap home.

Ferrara made it 2-0 towards the end of the second period after good work from Nojus Venskutonis and Janne Laakkonen.

And there was still time to make it 3-0 before the start of the third period with a goal from Louie Kynaston from an Austin Mitchell-King pass.

Ferrara completed his hat-trick early in the third period after more good work by Laakkonen and Hough, and the same player made it 5-0 with a high-class finish.

Callum Buglass completed the scoring with Barnabas Sari credited with the assist.

Lavigne pipped Ferrara to the man of the match award which would have been welcome after he was forced to face 44 shots in the first game of the weekend.

It was 2-2 after one period with Hough and Laakkonen netting for Phantoms, but the home side pulled away into a 6-2 lead before a consolation strike from Mitchell-King.

Phantoms have back-to-back challenge matches again this weekend with Telford providing the opposition on their own ice on Saturday (7pm face off) and at Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm).

Phantoms start their National League season at the Berkshire Bees on September 14. They host Sheffield Steeldogs the following day.