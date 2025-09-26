Ex-coach regards his time at Peterborough Phantom as 'an honour' but he wants to beat them in Sheffield on Friday night

Slava Koulikov celebrates a trophy win with Peterborough Phantoms. Photo Alan Storer.

Coach Slava Koulikov has described his old club Peterborough Phantoms as ‘just another team we need to beat’ ahead of a re-union on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Koulikov, a popular and hugely successful figure at Planet Ice for 11 years, left the city club for National League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs in the summer and the teams clash for the first time since that departure in South Yorkshire on Friday night.

Koulikov naturally retains plenty of affection for Phantoms, but it was be all business tonight between 2 teams who enjoyed strong starts to the National League season last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steeldogs won their opening 2 games, while Phantoms played just once and saw off the hotly fancied Leeds Knights side at home.

Slava Koulikov during his time with Phantoms. Photo SBD Photography.

“If you are somewhere for 11 years, you obviously have an attachment to it,” Koulikov told the Yorkshire Post. “We had our family settled in Peterborough and we had some really, really good years and won a lot of trophies as well. I look back at my time there with honour, it was a really happy time and brought some very good feelings.

“But, I'm in Sheffield now and this is a new chapter - that’s really what it is all about for me. When it comes to Friday’s game, it’s just another team that we need to beat.

“It’s another opportunity to try and get a ‘W’ and, for a coach, it is just another team you need to break down, another team you need to be at your best against. I don’t think anything else matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understandably, Koulikov was pleased with his team’s opening weekend, following up a 5-3 win at home to Hull Seahawks with a 4-3 overtime triumph at Romford Raiders.

On both occasions, though, his team had to chase the game, having fallen behind in the first period – they also conceded first in their two pre-season games against Leeds Knights. It’s a habit Koulikov wants his team to snap this weekend.

“It shows a lot of character and a never-give-up attitude, which is great,” added Koulikov. “But, at the same time, you don’t want to constantly give teams a lead and then have to claw the game back in the second and third.”

Phantoms won six trophies during Koulikov’s 11 years at the club. They lost in the final of the National League play-off final last season after winning the final 12 months earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koulikov also won the play-offs with Phantoms in 2014-15 and in the unforgettable 2018-19 campaign he steered his club to a treble of Autumn Cup,, National Cup and a Southern play-off title. In 2022-23 Phantoms won the National League Cup under Koulikov.