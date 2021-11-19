Coach Koulikov praises the Peterborough Phantoms fans for sticking with the team through a tough start to the National League season
Peterborough Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov has thanked the club’s fans for sticking with the team during a difficult start to the National League season.
Phantoms lost their first six National League games of the season, but have now won four on the spin to start a surge up the table.
Koulikov’s side secured a first four-point weekend of the season with wins at Leeds Knights and at home to table-toppers Sheffield Steeldogs.
Phantoms have now climbed from 10th to seventh in a fortnight ahead of games this weekend against the same opponents.
The city side are at Sheffield on Saturday before hosting Leeds at Planet Ice on Sunday (4.30pm).
Koulikov said: “Last weekend was a really good one for us as a team and for the fans as well. They stuck by us throughout our tough start, as they always do through everything, and we’re extremely grateful to them for their support.
“The atmosphere in the rink on Sunday was amazing, probably the best we’ve had since we came back from the long break and the support really spurred the guys on to get the two points.
“We showed great character to get the win after losing a 3-0 lead at one point.
“Saturday’s trip to Sheffield should be a good, entertaining game of hockey - similar to last Sunday’s game. “As always, we’ll practice hard and set out a game plan to try and come away with the two points.
“I’d also expect the Leeds game to be entertaining.
“All the teams are so even this year it’s hard to say on any night who’s going to win so we’ve just got to focus on ourselves and compete to our maximum, while executing our gameplan.
“If we do that, we’ll give ourselves a good chance of getting something out of both games this weekend.”