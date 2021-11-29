Another strong National League weekend in the bag for Peterborough Phantoms

Phantoms celebrate a goal against Raiders. Photo: Matt Sludds.

On Saturday the city side had suffered a 5-4 overtime loss at high-flying Swindon Wildcats, but picked up a losing bonus point thanks to Tom Norton tying the scores up at 4-4 with just 15 seconds to go.

The first period last night was a relatively low key affair, with both sides lacking the cutting edge on the offensive zone.

Neither goalie had too much to do in terms of high quality shots, and the sides went into the first intermission tied at 0-0.

Nathan Pollard of the Peterborough Phantoms closes in on the Raiders goal. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Glenn Billing got the Phantoms up and running with just over five minutes played in the middle period, capitalising on good work from Nathan Salem and Ales Padelek to beat Ethan James in the Raiders’ net.

The visitors found themselves on level terms in bizarre fashion. When Sean Barry threw the puck on net from just behind the blue line, it found its way through the glove of Jordan Marr and into the back of the Phantoms goal.

But the Phantoms didn’t let that get them down, and were back in front just moments later. Duncan Speirs this time hitting the back of the net, tipping home a Norton blue liner to put a power play goal on the board for the city side.

But the Raiders are known for being a team who just don’t let up and last night was no different as Jake Sylvester drew them level again. The Raiders’ ace was picked out by Aaron Connolly after making a late arrival into the zone, and found the bottom corner with his eventual shot.

Going into the third period, it felt as though the next goal could be key, and it was the Phantoms who got it.

With just 1:26 played Scott Robson lasered the puck on net. And, when it turned out to be too hot to handle for James, it dropped into the back of the net to make it 3-2 to Slava Koulikov’s team.

And Padelek put the icing on the cake for the Phantoms in the closing moments, by firing into the top corner to ensure both points would be staying in Peterborough.

Phantoms led 2-0 and 3-1 at Swindon before succumbing to an overtime strike - his third goal of the game - by Emil Svec. Callum Buglass, Salem, Brad Bowering and Padelek scored the other goals for the city side.