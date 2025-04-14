An unprecedented quadruple as Phantoms II deliver at the 'Steel City Showdown.'
An already outstanding season was improved by victory in the National League South 2 play-off final against league champions Guildford in a tense encounter that went all the way to a penalty shoot out in Sheffield on Saturday.
And the following day they capped a tremendous campaign by beating Northern 2 champions Telford in a free-scoring thriller to be crowned National Champions. The city side had already won two cup finals earlier in the season.
And the awards didn’t stop there as Phantoms 2 leader Nathan Pollard was named coach-of-the-year and player-of-the-year in NIHL South 2.
In the Guildford game it took 10 penalty shots apiece before Phantoms managed to sneak over the line. Taylor Romeo delivered a classy finish before Phantoms netminder Luke Clark made a terrific penalty save to seal the deal. Clark had also saved a late penalty shot in regular time to keep the score at 3-3 and take it into overtime.
Jack Sansby scored twice for the city side with 16 year-old AJ Herring also on target.
Against Telford man-of-the-match James White gave Phantoms the lead after just 22 seconds and it was 3-0 after 10 minutes as Connor Pollard and Leo Markey also netted. Nathan Pollard added a fourth goal before Telford reduced the arrears to 4-2 by the end of the first session.
The teams shared eight goals in the second period with White completing his hat-trick and Sansby and Herring making entries onto the scoresheet as it became 8-6 at the buzzer.
Phantoms had to use all their experience to stay in front. A ninth goal from Markey helped, but Telford responded twice to make it 9-8 with 90 seconds to go, but Phantoms held on to celebrate the first quadruple in the club’s history and to make the ‘Steel City Showdown’ a memorable one for them.
