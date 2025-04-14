An unprecedented quadruple as Phantoms II deliver at the 'Steel City Showdown.'

Phantoms II celebrate their sensational season. Photo Kelvin Bennett.

Peterborough Phantoms II have skated off for the summer with four titles to their name.

An already outstanding season was improved by victory in the National League South 2 play-off final against league champions Guildford in a tense encounter that went all the way to a penalty shoot out in Sheffield on Saturday.

And the following day they capped a tremendous campaign by beating Northern 2 champions Telford in a free-scoring thriller to be crowned National Champions. The city side had already won two cup finals earlier in the season.

And the awards didn’t stop there as Phantoms 2 leader Nathan Pollard was named coach-of-the-year and player-of-the-year in NIHL South 2.

Phantoms II celebrate a sensational season. Photo Kelvin Bennett

In the Guildford game it took 10 penalty shots apiece before Phantoms managed to sneak over the line. Taylor Romeo delivered a classy finish before Phantoms netminder Luke Clark made a terrific penalty save to seal the deal. Clark had also saved a late penalty shot in regular time to keep the score at 3-3 and take it into overtime.

Jack Sansby scored twice for the city side with 16 year-old AJ Herring also on target.

Against Telford man-of-the-match James White gave Phantoms the lead after just 22 seconds and it was 3-0 after 10 minutes as Connor Pollard and Leo Markey also netted. Nathan Pollard added a fourth goal before Telford reduced the arrears to 4-2 by the end of the first session.

The teams shared eight goals in the second period with White completing his hat-trick and Sansby and Herring making entries onto the scoresheet as it became 8-6 at the buzzer.

Phantoms had to use all their experience to stay in front. A ninth goal from Markey helped, but Telford responded twice to make it 9-8 with 90 seconds to go, but Phantoms held on to celebrate the first quadruple in the club’s history and to make the ‘Steel City Showdown’ a memorable one for them.