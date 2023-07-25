Ales Padelek scoring for Phantoms. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

The Czech forward has scored 231 goals in 352 games for Phantoms and formed a deadly partnership last season with fellow countryman Lukas Sladkovsky, who has also signed up for the 2023-24 National League campaign.

Padelek has contributed 467 Phantoms points when taking assists into account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov said: “Padi has played a big part in our success over the last seven years and also passed on a lot of experience to young British players in the juniors and the first team.

"Last season, Padi was our joint top goal scorer with 35 goals, and he prepared our power play to perfection in the Cup Final, showcasing how important he is to us on the ice.

"He’s a great player, a great leader, and an even better person.”

Padalek added: “I am really happy to still be a Phantom and playing in our home rink where we have the most amazing fans, friends and families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms have organised four pre-season friendlies ahead of the start of the National League.

The city skaters play league rivals Raiders away on Saturday, September 9 and at home on Sunday, September 10 (5.30pm faceoff).

And it’s a double header against National League side Telford Tigers at home on Saturday, September 16 (7pm) and away on Sunday, September 17.