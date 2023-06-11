Luke Ferrara with the play-off trophy in 2015. Photo: Alan Storer / FERAL MARMOT FILMS

The 30 year-old hotfoots it back to Phantoms after spending the last nine years in the higher Elite League for Sheffield Steelers, Coventry Blaze and Nottingham Panthers.

“I always knew I’d end up playing in my hometown again,” Ferrara told the Phantoms official website. “And I couldn’t be more excited to be joining at this moment. I couldn’t be happier to be back playing in front of my home fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferrara started his hockey career in the Phantoms junior system, before playing 6 seasons in a Phantoms senior jersey piling up 237 points in 291 games. He helped Phantoms to victory in the play-offs in 2015.

Luke Ferrara in action for Phantoms in 2015. Photo: Alan Storer / FERAL MARMOT FILMS

Phantoms’ head coach Slava Koulikov said: “We are absolutely thrilled, as I am sure our fans will be, to welcome Luke back home after a successful career in the Elite League.

"In Luke we are getting a complete package. He is a great person and teammate who loves this club and will be a true leader on and off the ice.

"Luke is an all-round player with a high hockey IQ, who competes every night and will make our team better. Ten years ago, Luke and I played on a line together and even at such a young age he was instrumental to our play-off championship success. Now with gained experience and knowledge at GB and Elite levels, Luke will be invaluable to our chances of success and I look forward to working with him again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad