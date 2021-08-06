A GB call-up and a Peterborough Phantoms contract on the same day for hot prospect Billy Thorpe

Billy Thorpe (right) with Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov.

Thorpe, a product of the Phantoms junior system, has played all of his hockey to date in the city. He burst onto the scene in 2018/19 when he posted 16 points in 18 games for the Phantoms U15 side, before following it up with another eight points in 14 games in 2019/20.

In that time, he was also playing an age group above, representing the Phantoms U18s, where he had a goal and four assists for five points in nine games.

And today (August 6) Thorpe was selected for Great Britain U18 trials.

Thorpe said: “Since starting within the junior programme at Peterborough, one of my main goals was to one day get a call up to the senior Phantoms team and I am grateful that Slava and the coaching staff have now given me that opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the guys this year and I’m looking forward to the new challenge ahead. I know how good the fans are in Peterborough and I’m really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere as a player. I’m sure the time out will make them even more excited to get back and support the boys.”