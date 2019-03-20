City of Peterborough youngsters finish on a high note

Have your say

City of Peterborough Hockey Club’s under 16 side have endured a tough season, but signed off on a high note on Sunday (March 17) when they met Bedford at Bretton Gate

Having inflicted a heavy early season 8-1 defeat on City in the reverse fixture, Bedford arrived in an optimistic mood.

However, City’s positive approach combined with a great team ethic proved too much for a highly skilful visiting outfit.

Against the run of play, City opened the scoring following some neat interchanges.

Bedford countered and pressed hard, but Andrew Inskip’s reliable ‘keeping complemented by his central defender Tom Dancy, clearing off the line on several occasions, continued to frustrate the visitors.

City went in with a 2-0 lead at the break when they received more encouragement from coach Richard Herbage.

The half-time talk reinforced City’s belief, only for them to concede a goal against the run of play, but almost directly from the re-start, City scored again to reinstate their two goal advantage.

It would be difficult to single out a man of the match, as every single player deserved huge credit for a performance which belied their league position.

Some players will be moving to the U18’s group next season, but on this display, the club’s under 16s are well placed to take on the challenge when the season recommences in September.

The City goalscorers were Samuel Richardson, Edwards Richardson and Max Etherington.

City team: Inskip, Etherington (Captain), Revell (Vice Captain), Pilsworth, Dancy, Franklin, Leeds, Mountain, Goold, Greenaway, Monahan, S Richardson, E richardson, Tuffnell, Barnes.