Hat-trick of titles for 'ironman' Paul at the Longthorpe Tennis Club Championships

Some of the competitors at the Longthorpe Tennis Club Finals, front, left to right, Angie Axe, Vicky Axe, Lesley Luton, Kate Ashby, back Sam Brown, Toby Eldred and Harvey Adcock/ Photo: David Lowndes.

​The local ironman won the men’s over 45 doubles with Tim Palmer before teaming up with Alan Swann to take the men’s open doubles plate.

Stevenette finished off his busy day with a win in the over 45s mixed doubles plate alongside Miranda Dale.

Untimely injuries robbed members of several eagerly-anticipated finals including both open doubles finals.

Ben Rostaing and Vicky Axe retained their singles titles with straight set victories over Toby Eldred and Hannah Baker respectively.

Eldred and Axe took the mixed open doubles title by winning two tie-break sets against Rostaing and Sue Roberts.

Scores: Men: Singles: Ben Rostaing beat Toby Eldred 6-3, 6-0; Singles Plate: Harvey Adcock beat Samuel Brown 6-3, 6-2; Doubles Plate: Paul Stevenette/Alan Swann beat Samuel Brown/Andrew Swann 7-5, 0-6, 6-4; Over 45 Doubles: Paul Stevenette/Tim Palmer beat Kevin Tighe/Anthony Adams 6-4, 6-2.

Ladies: Singles: Vicky Axe beat Hannah Baker 6-4, 6-1; Doubles Plate: Alison Hurford/Sue Roberts beat Patcheree Shaweewan/Angie Axe 6-2, 6-1; Over 45 Doubles: Alison Hurford/Lesley Luton beat Sue Roberts/Angie Axe 6-3, 6-7, 10-4; Over 65 doubles: Angie Axe/MIranda Dale beat Jane Wheble/Shiela Smith 6-3, 6-3. Mixed: Doubles: Toby Eldred/Vicky Axe beat Ben Rostaing/Sue Roberts 7-6, 7-6. Doubles Plate: Paul Stevenette/Miranda Dale beat Kate Ashby/Steve Davies 6-3, 6-2.