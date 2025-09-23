Hans was the main man at the Longthorpe Tennis Club Championships and Holly came close to winning 3 open titles

Longthorpe Ladies Open Doubles finalists, from the left, Holly Eccles, Alison Hurford, Ruth Swann and Becky Boden, with men's club captain Dave Howarth.

Hans Seeberg was the dominant force at Longthorpe Tennis Club Finals weekend.

Seeberg won the men’s singles title after beating reigning champion David Stevenette in 2 tight sets. He had already paired up with Stevenette to take the men’s doubles title after a straight sets final win over Toby Eldred and Tim Palmer. It was a second successive title for the champions.

Holly Eccles and Ruth Swann also picked up 2 titles apiece. Eccles retained her ladies singles title with a repeat final win over Vicky Axe and then combined with Ben Rostaing to beat Stevenette and Lesley Luton in a closely contested mixed doubles final.

Swann partnered Becky Boden to a 3-set final win over Eccles and Alison Hurford in the ladies doubles final before pairing up with husband Alan Swann to win the over 50s mixed doubles for the 3rd time in 4 years. They beat Martin Trayford and Angie Axe.

Men's Open Doubles fInalists, from the left, Tim Palmer, David Stevenette, Hans Seeberg and Toby Eldred.

The over 50s men’s doubles winners were Trayford and Jason Burgess after a 3rd set champions tie break success over Palmer and Paul Stevenette. Luton and Hurford beat Swann and Sue Roberts in the over 50s ladies doubles.

Longthorpe also run over 70s competitions. Graham Moyle was a champion in two of them, the men’s doubles with Phil Nicholson and the mixed doubles with Angie Axe and the latter won the ladies doubles title alongside Miranda Dale.

Champions

Men

Open Singles: Hans Seeberg.

Open Doubles: Hans Seeberg & David Stevenette.

Over 50 Doubles: Jason Burgess & Martin Trayford.

Over 70 Doubles: Graham Moyle & Phil Nicholson.

Plate winners: Toby Eldred; Samuel Brown & Andrew Swann.

Ladies

Open Singles: Holly Eccles.

Open Doubles: Ruth Swann & Becky Boden.

Over 50 Doubles: Alison Hurford & Lesley Luton.

Over 70 Doubles: Angie Axe & Miranda Dale.

Plate winners: Vicky Axe & Lesley Luton; Angie Axe & Helen Glavina.

Mixed

Open Doubles: Holly Eccles & Ben Rostaing.

Over 50 Doubles: Ruth Swann & Alan Swann.

Over 70 Doubles: Angie Axe & Graham Moyle.

Plate winners: Zena Dodding & Samuel Brown; Caroline Worth and Paul Stevenette.