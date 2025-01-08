Tour pro ‘Tiger’ honoured by the club he calls home

Milton Golf Club chairman Mark Wilson with Robin 'Tiger' Williams at the presentation ceremony.

​Tour professional Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams has received his honorary membership of Milton Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Williams honed his skills at the city club after arriving in the country aged seven.

And he has put Milton on the map by winning twice on the Sunshine Tour in his native South Africa and once on the Middle Eastern North African (MENA) Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His impressive results earned him spots in several top DP World Tour events and he finished an outstanding fourth in the prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links event in Scotland in October which earned him a career best prize of over $200,000.

Robin 'Tiger' Williams after receiving his honorary membership from Milton Golf Club.

Williams is a regular visitor to Milton when he holds clinics for budding young players.

He was back on Saturday to receive his honorary membership from club chairman Mark Wilson.

There were over 60 Milton members in attendance for the event and, after a short welcome from general manager Ben Machin, Derek Mankelow (former junior organiser) shared his memories of Robin which included a video monologue of his career so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson also said a few words before presenting Robin with his honorary membership.

Robin then spoke about his memories of Milton and what his home club means to him, before Charles Gunn (junior organiser) hosted a 30-minute Q & A session with members, including the budding juniors in attendance, quizzing Robin on his career.

A raffle for a signed Titleist hat was held and was won by junior Sam Mayman.