Sue at the double in Elton Furze Club Championships and Cath is the queen of Nene Park, plus the latest from Thalia Martin on the Ladies European Tour

Elton Furze club champion Sam Marshall (right). Photo: David Lowndes.

Cath Hunt won the Fitton Trophy, the prize for the champion lady at Nene Park with Gunilla Nilsson Green winning the nett prize.

Sam Marshall won the men’s title at Elton Furze from Jake Shacklock who took the nett prize. Sue Pawson won the ladies gross and nett titles at Elton.

Milton Golf Club pro Thalia Martin just missed the cut in the latest Ladies European Tour event, the Estrella Damm Ladies Open in Catalunya after scores of 73 and 74 for a three-over par score. Marin plays the Big Green Egg Open at Rosendaelsche GC in Arnham, the Netherlands this week.

Latest club results

MILTONLadies: Weekend July Medal/Ron Coltman Salver: 1 Janette Hill nett 66, 2 Tracy Brown 71, 3 Heather McCrae 78.

NENE PARK

Men: Midweek Stableford: 1 Steve Bamforth 41pts, 2 Simon Little 39, 3 Ashley Garford 37. P’boro Mini Golf Summer Lg Rd 3: Div 1: 1 Gary Meisel 35pts, 2 Minaz Kassam 35, 3 Mitari Uyovbukerhi 35. Div 2: 1 Mike Brenchley 35pts, 2 Scott Oestel 33, 3 Gary Curtis 33.

Ladies: Fitton Trophy: Ladies Club Championship. Gross : 1 Cath Hunt, 2 Anne Curwen, 3 Denise Payne. Nett : 1 Gunilla Nilsson Green, 2 Jenny Walters, 3 Karen Hiles.

ELTON FURZE

Men: Club Champs: Gross: 1 Sam Marshall, 2 Jake Shacklock, 3 Steven Harris. Nett: 1 Jake Shacklock, 2 Anthony Wilson, 3 Richard Steele.