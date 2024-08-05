Shivani shines bright to reach the English Amateur Championships Final
Shivani was up against several lower handicap players, but played superbly to reach the Women’s Final where she was only beaten on the very last of 36 holes.
Shivani had responded brilliantly to pressure as she holed two 25-foot putts on the 34th and 35th holes to keep the match alive, only for an errant drive on the last to hand local player Katie Stephens from Middlesbrough a 2 up victory.
The lead changed hands six times in a dramatic final with neither player ever more than two holes ahead.
It was a long slog for Shivani who had missed most of last season because of injury, but she delivered two fine rounds of stroke play to be one of 32 qualifiers for the matchplay rounds.
She beat Ellie Monk of Sunningdale 4&2 in her semi-final on the same day as beating Madeleine Smith of Norwood Park 2&1 in her quarter-final.
Shivani enjoyed a 6&4 win in the last 32 before a tense one hole success in the last 16.