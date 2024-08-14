Sam of Elton Furze Golf Club helped England to victory in the Home International Championships
Ward won 2.5 points from a possible 5 as England win the title for the fourth year in a row.
The big pro-am at Milton Golf Club recently was won by the team of Keith Althorpe, Regan Lilly, Andrew MacLaughlin and professional Simon Lilly.
David Coupland of Woodhall Spa shot a 65 to win the professionals’ prize.
Local clubs results...
ELTON FURZE
Men: August Medal: Div 1: 1 Alan Butler, 2 Kieran Pauley, 3 Ashley Fisher. Div 2: 1 Greg Yates, 2 Colin Bayliss, 3 Neil Pope. Div 3: 1 Roger Wentworth, 2 Gary Hodson, 3 Kieran Thompson.
Midweek Roll-up Medal: 1 Zack Fisher, 2 Neil Farrington, 3 Ian Simpson.
Seniors: Stableford: Div 1: 1 Shoban Bandi, 2 Paul Bolden, 3 Ken Huntly. Div 2: 1 Pasquale Ambrosio, 2 Derek Gibbs, 3 Robin Marshall. Div 3: 1 Richard Cheng, 2 Chris Caffyn, 3 Steve Richardson.
Match: Beat Lakeside Lodge 5-1: David Pope/Maureen Taylor W4&2; David Rawson/Dave Riley W4&3; Vernon Brown/John Gibson won 2&1; Richard Freeborough/Gary Hodson W7&5; Martin Williment/John Durance L3&1; David Ballard/David Tansley W5&4.
Match: Senior men lost to Girton 4-2. Winners: Shoban Bandi/Martin Williment 3&2, Graham Blagden/Gary Hodson 1up.
Match: Senior Ladies beat Bedford County 3-1: Heather Bayliss/Anne Milson W2&1, Margaret Seed/Maureen Taylor W4&3, Sue Dibble/Trish Whittamore W5&3, Marilyn Smith/Bonita Nightingale L2&1.
Ladies: Medal: 1 Sara Gadsby, 2 Liz Johnson, 3 Jane Ross.
NENE PARK
Men: Minigolf Summer League OM: Div 1: 1 Grzegorz Kaczmarczyk 39pts, 2 Neil Holmes 34, 3 Dave Riley 33. Div 2: 1 Martin Woodhams 41pts, 2 Paul Dearing 39, 3 Joe Pearson 39.
Ladies: August Medal TW: Div 1: 1 Pam Meisel 85/67, 2 Marwyn Watson 90/68, 3 Caroline Hall 85/68. Div 2: 1 Kate Mann 112/61: 2 Gill Wilson 98/67, 3 Lorraine Mann 120/69.
Seniors: August Medal OM: 1 Thomas Whittle 72/63, 2 Hugh Crawford 69/64, 3 Phil Baines 81/67.
Dennis Fitton Memorial Trophy TW: Div 1: 1 Kamlesh Makwana 83/66, 2 Jimmy Cannon 83/66, 3 Dudley Van-Kerro 84/67. Div 2: 1 Richard Elliott 83/64, 2 Jeremy Knight 86/65, 3 Robin Yeomans 93/65.
MILTON
Ladies: August Sunday Medal: 1 Angela Roper nett 71, 2 Sue Hennigan 71.
August Tuesday Medal: Div 1: 1 Lesley Fredericks nett 69, 2 Phyl Cook 71. Div 2: 1 Lesley Mcfarlane nett 70, 2 Agatha Yung 71.