Reece is the first winner of new Castor CC award

Former skipper Reece Smith is the first winner of Castor CC’s ‘Alec Jakes’ award.
By Alan Swann
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Lynne Jakes and Reece Smith.Lynne Jakes and Reece Smith.
The club introduced the prize in honour of club legend Alec Jakes who played for the club from just after the war, well into the 70s and did considerable work off the field as well.

The award was given for the best bowling performance during the season and was presented by one of his daughters, Lynne Jakes.

Castor, who are due to start the construction of a new pavilion, celebrated promotion from Rutland Division Three at the presentation night, held at Orton Park CC.

Castor CC winners, from left, Bev Stokie, Charlie Johnson, Reece Smith, Callum Johnson, Andy Johnson and Ryan Evans.Castor CC winners, from left, Bev Stokie, Charlie Johnson, Reece Smith, Callum Johnson, Andy Johnson and Ryan Evans.
Castor CC winners, from left, Bev Stokie, Charlie Johnson, Reece Smith, Callum Johnson, Andy Johnson and Ryan Evans.
Most Popular

The other winners were...

1XI Batting - Reece Smith.

1XI Bowling - Ryan Evans.

2XI Batting - Aiden Steels.

2XI Bowling - Callum Johnson.

Most Promising Youngster - Boaz Kidd.

Most Improved Player - Charlie Johnson.

Highest Score - Bev Stokie.

Steve Henson Duckboy Award - Brandon Ingle, Charlie Johnson & Mortaza Safi.

Clubman - Dave Arthur.