Nene Park Golf Club pro in GB & Ireland team, money for Martin on tour, all the latest club results

Suzanne Dickens during her previous appearance at the Womens PGA Cup in 2019.

The six-team, three-day competition was due to start today (Thursday) at the Twin Warriors Golf Club in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the United States.

Dickens is part of a six-woman GB team for the event which is conducted as a 54-hole, stroke-play competition, with each team’s lowest three scores counted after each round.

The winning country will be the team with the lowest 54-hole aggregate total, but there is no prize money, just the honour of representing your country.

Australia, Canada, South Africa, Sweden and the United States are the other competing nations.

It’s a real feather in the cap for Dickens who also competed for GB and Ireland the only other time it was staged in 2019.

**Ladies European Tour professional Thalia Martin won 4,753.25 Euros with a joint 27th placed finish in the Indian Open in Delhi.

Martin finished on 4 over par after rounds of 72, 73, 74 and 73. She has now won over 20,000 Euros on tour this season.

**Leo Brown became the new Junior Club Champion at Elton Furze at the weekend.

Latest club results…

ELTON FURZE

Ladies: Stableford: 1 Trish Croke, 2 Margaret Seed, 3 Anne Milsom.

Past Captains comp: Mens winner: Mbachi Nkana. Ladies Winner: Mel Steel.

Juniors: Club Championship: Gross winners: 1 Leo Brown, 2 William Hardy, 3 Daniel Hughes.

NENE PARK

Men: OM Winter Lg Rd 1: 1 Ian Linford 40pts, 2 Len Savage 39, 3 Geoff Hutton 38.

TW October Stableford: Div 1: 1 Richard Elliot 40pts, 2 Rabichandra Rai 37, 3 Iain Caville 37. Div 2: 1 Chris Cordery 39pts, 2 Peter Cubert 35, 3 Peter Rose 35. Div 3: 1 Mike Fowler 28pts, 2 Phil Crisp 24.

