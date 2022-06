No Caption ABCDE

Martin finished tied 22nd in the individual three-round event after scores of 71, 76 & 74 for a two over par total of 221 to win just over 6,500 Euros in a competition televised live on Sky Sports.

The event was won by England star Bronte Law who holded a 55ft Eagle putt on the final green to pip England teammates Georgia Hall by one shot.