The successful Milton Golf Club team of, left to right, Jacob Williams, Euan Herson, Charlie Pearce and Kai Raymond.

The competition is played between two pairs from each club with a sudden death format in the event of a tie.

It was close, but Milton, who fielded four players who helped the club to third place in the Junior Home Internationals this year, saw both of their pairs deliver crucial birdies on the final hole at Purdis Heath, the home course of their opponents, to whom they were giving away plenty of shots.

Jacob Willams and Charlie Pearce halved their match thanks to a series of birdies and a birdie by Kai Raymond on hole 18 gave him and Euan Hersona win by the narrowest of margins.

Results from around the local clubs:

MILTON

Seniors match: Beat Kettering 6-2.

Russell Laxton/Pete Waters won 6 & 5; Brent Joyce/John MacCallum won 2 up; Keith Benson/John Mayman halved; Geoff Dunmore/Ian McCrae halved; Mike Goodall/Mick McKendrick won 1 up; Tony Dyer/Don McFarlane won 5 & 4; Tim Martin/Malcolm Wakefield halved; Trevor Harvey/Rob Lakin halved.

ELTON FURZE

Mixed match: Beat Tydd St Giles 5-1; Karin Henderson/Tony Kane beat Mick Vassall/Maria Taylor Vassall 4&2; David Smith/Jane Ross beat David Worrell/Petra Meir 3 & 2; Richard Hall/Trish Crighton beat Paul Jackson/Chris Young 2 up; Dave Lambert/Barbara Stone beat Peter Sharpe/Liz Manning 1 up; Paul Eustace/Maureen Taylor lost to Tim Martin/Christine Burton 4 & 2; Gary Hodson/Marilyn Smith beat Paul Hobson/Ann Hobson 1 up; Roy Taggart/Elspeth Langsdale beat Glen Woolard/Jane Woolard 5&4.

Men: Roll-up Medal: 1st Gareth Voyle, 2nd Jonathan Page, 3rd Lee Blewett.

Ladies match: Beat Oundle 3-1: Karin Henderson/Trish Croke beat Pat Silburn/Diane Croskell 2 up; Marilyn Smith/Elaine Fares beat Veronica Lyon/Debbie Verdino 2&1; Trish Whittamore/Margaret Seed beat Pat Wilkinson/Christine Rowells 2&1; Liz Titheridge/Monir Cook lost to Karen Taylor/Sarah Parsell 4&2.

NENE PARK

Seniors: Boongate Kia Trophy: 1st Nick Rowles 42pts, 2nd Mark Davey 42, 3rd Robin Yeomans 42.

Men: 9 Hole Summer Lg Rd 1: Division 1: 1st Michael Mack nett 32, 2nd Jason Home 38, 3rd Gary Meisel 39; Division 2: 1st Glen Chapman nett 33, 2nd David Hiles 35, 3rd Paul Dearing 35.

AFH Wealth Management: Division 1: 1st Ben Ferguson nett 69, 2nd Mark Forman 69, 3rd Grzegorz Kaczmarczyk 71; Division 2: 1st Simon Meek nett 59, 2nd Stuart Chalmers 69, 3rd Tien Ngo 71.

Ladies: Stableford (TW): Division 1: 1st Pam Davis 42pts, 2nd Caroline Hall 40, 3 Christine Dixon 36 pts; Division 2: 1st Michelle Gourdie 42pts, 2nd Joyce Critchley 40, 3rd Helen Biggs 37.

Mixed Greensomes: 1st M & M Davey 45pts, 2nd A & A Curwen 44, 3rd S & H Biggs 41.

GEDNEY HILL

Pro’s Farewell Comp: 1st Andy Brereton 46pts, 2nd Stuart Parker 41, 3rd Steve Sayer 37.

Mick Austin Drawn Pairs: 1st Steve Crane & Nigel Grummitt 43pts, 2nd Rob Bye & James Smith 42, 3rd Nick & Kim Markillie 41.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity Day: 1st Roy Bennett 49pts, 2nd Dean Parker 42, 3rd Nigel Grummit 41.

Men: April Medal: 1st Stewart Shinkin 68 nett, 2nd Nigel Grummitt 69, 3rd Paul Hollely 70.

Dave Creek Trophy: 1st Robin Exley 69 nett, 2nd Nigel Grummitt 71, 3rd Joseph Timms 71.

Diamond Cup - 1st Adrian Bishop 44pts; 2nd Paul Harford 38; 3rd Gavin Heaton 37(acb).

Howard Pairs: 1st David Lord & David Kruse 44pts,; 2nd Stuart Turnell & C Thomson 44,; 3rd Paul Harford & Neil Shayler 43.

MVD Pairs: 1st S Cooper & L Rands 46pts; 2nd Neil Bird & Clive Newman 44; 3rd Steve Crane & Nigel Baines 43.