Milton Golf Club’s Robin Tiger Williams shot a brilliant seven under par 65 to take the lead after one round of the $1,500,000 Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

Robin Tiger Williams in action in South Africa

The event is a DP World Tour event at Leopard Creek Golf Course with the winner receiving $255,000.

The 22-year-old, who qualified for DP World Tour events after winning on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa earlier this year, rolled in eight birdies and a bogey to finish one clear of Jayden Schaper and playing partner Manuel Elvira.

Williams said: "It was pretty fun out there. I played pretty well. I took advantage of the par fives and the short holes, and I putted well.

"It is all a learning curve for me, trying to see what my game needs in order to make cuts and compete with these guys.

"I put more pressure on myself than really I think there is and it's about learning to handle your emotions, and all of this is just an experience to learn, how to handle not only your game, but your emotions in these big events.

"It is a massive confidence boost. I can always say that I shot 65 around Leopard Creek, I will always have that for the rest of my life. I can sleep happy tonight."