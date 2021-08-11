Milton Golf Club’s mighty minors clean up at some more major events

From left, the winning Milton A team from the club's Junior Open, Euan Herson, Jacob Williams and Charlie Pearce.

Sky Sports broadcast the team’s win from earlier this year in the Home International Junior Championships this week, but the youngsters have not been resting on their laurels.

An A team of Charlie Pearce, Jacob Williams and Euan Herson won Milton Junior Open team event with Pearce claiming the best gross prize with a round of 72 which contained 17 pars and one bogey.

Herson’s nett 70 was good enough for the Division One prize, while Pearce won the James Berry Trophy for the best nett score by a Milton player (65).

Maliha Mirza recorded the second best nett score of 66 in the event. She helped a Milton team which also included Sam Sam Mayman and Will Clark into second place.

Williams also beat the seniors in the Milton Club Championships. He pipped Michael Wood in a three-hole play-off after both had two-round gross scores of 155 (77 + 78). Oliver Towning won the nett title by two shots after scores of 67 & 76.

Georgina Dunn won the ladies title by 10 shots with a two-round total of 162 (84+78)

Angela Roper won the Nett prize with two scores of 73.

Williams and Herson have also both won through to the Northants County Boys Scratch KO semi-finals later this month.

Shivani Karthikeyan, the only girl in the Home International winning side, fired a hole in one in the Midlands Under 21 Girls Championships at Kedleston Park where she finished seventh.