Milton Golf Club pro faded after a fast start on DP World tour event, plus Elton Furze prizewinners

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Dec 2024, 14:40 BST
Elton Furze men's champion Mbachi Nkana with club captains Paul Eustace and Heather Bayliss.placeholder image
Elton Furze men's champion Mbachi Nkana with club captains Paul Eustace and Heather Bayliss.
​Milton Golf Club's Robin Williams faded after a promising start to finish 36th in the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa

​Williams started well with a two under par 70, but followed that with rounds of 74, 76 and 73.

Most Popular

Round the local clubs

Elton Furze GolF Club held their presentation night recently when club champions Mbachi Nkana (men), Georgina Matthews (Ladies) and Leo Brown (juniors) picked up their trophies.

Elton Furze ladies champion Georgina Matthews with club captains Heather Bayliss and Paul Eustace.placeholder image
Elton Furze ladies champion Georgina Matthews with club captains Heather Bayliss and Paul Eustace.

Latest club results…

Elton Furze

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Men: Stableford: Division One: 1 Jonathan Page, 2 Graeme Starkey, 3 Stephen Albutt. Division Two: 1 Graham Leggett, 2 Dave Holbrow, 3 Harvinder Dhardwar. Division Three: 1 Peter Lander, 2 Martin Eldridge, 3 Justin Blaine.

Seniors: Stableford: Division One 1: 1 Michael Graham, 2 Kit Hunt, 3 Ian Simpson. Division Two: 1 Gary Hodson, 2 Philip Nuttall, 3 David Riley. Division Three: 1 Paul Foster, 2 Graham Blagden, 3 John Leigh

Ladies: Stableford: 1 Sarah Wade, 2 Carla Myhill, 3 Barbara Stone.

Milton

Mixed: Ladies and Seniors Xmas Competition: 1st Jennie Wood & Neil Courcey 39pts, 2 Christine Macleod & David Phillips 33, 3 Linda Glossop & John Mayman 31.

Nene Park

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ladies: 9 hole league: 1 Caron Lawson 15pts, 2 Louise Fisher 15, 3 Anne Curwen 14.

Seniors: Red tee par/bogey: Division One 1 Charlie Cox, 2 Wai Li, 3 Doug Robertson. Division Two: 1 Stephen Gibbs, 2 Colin Webber, 3 Robert Gooding.

Related topics:Division TwoSouth AfricaSeniors
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice