Milton Golf Club pro faded after a fast start on DP World tour event, plus Elton Furze prizewinners
Williams started well with a two under par 70, but followed that with rounds of 74, 76 and 73.
Round the local clubs
Elton Furze GolF Club held their presentation night recently when club champions Mbachi Nkana (men), Georgina Matthews (Ladies) and Leo Brown (juniors) picked up their trophies.
Latest club results…
Elton Furze
Men: Stableford: Division One: 1 Jonathan Page, 2 Graeme Starkey, 3 Stephen Albutt. Division Two: 1 Graham Leggett, 2 Dave Holbrow, 3 Harvinder Dhardwar. Division Three: 1 Peter Lander, 2 Martin Eldridge, 3 Justin Blaine.
Seniors: Stableford: Division One 1: 1 Michael Graham, 2 Kit Hunt, 3 Ian Simpson. Division Two: 1 Gary Hodson, 2 Philip Nuttall, 3 David Riley. Division Three: 1 Paul Foster, 2 Graham Blagden, 3 John Leigh
Ladies: Stableford: 1 Sarah Wade, 2 Carla Myhill, 3 Barbara Stone.
Milton
Mixed: Ladies and Seniors Xmas Competition: 1st Jennie Wood & Neil Courcey 39pts, 2 Christine Macleod & David Phillips 33, 3 Linda Glossop & John Mayman 31.
Nene Park
Ladies: 9 hole league: 1 Caron Lawson 15pts, 2 Louise Fisher 15, 3 Anne Curwen 14.
Seniors: Red tee par/bogey: Division One 1 Charlie Cox, 2 Wai Li, 3 Doug Robertson. Division Two: 1 Stephen Gibbs, 2 Colin Webber, 3 Robert Gooding.