Captain Kai Raymond and Isaac Hedger provided an outstanding display of golf, including a birdie for Hedger at the Par 4 7th, and an eagle 3 for Raymond at the par 5 13th, eventually winning seven holes up.

In the other match Sam Mayman and Kai Peggs turned a two-hole deficit after seven holes into a three-hole victory on the last, giving Milton a 10 holes winning margin overall.

And Milton Juniors enjoyed another victory in the 2023 CAGU 'Friendly Cup' Final at Gog Magog Golf Club against Brampton Park.

A winning Milton Golf Club team, from the back left to right, Kai Peggs, Isaac Wakefield, Sam Mayman, front Lorenzo Chapman, Gabe Bowden and Maliha Mirza

Milton won all three matches. Gabe Bowden won on the 17th, Lorenzo Chapman and Isaac Wakefield won 5 & 4, while Sam Mayman and Kai Peggs won 4 & 3.

​NENE PARK OPEN

Gary Meisel won Division One (up to an 11 handicap) of the Nene Park Golf Club Open with a nett score of 67.

MIchael Mack and Luke Parish won Divisions Two and Three with scores of 63 and 70 respectively.

Nene Park winner Gary Meisel wih club captain Allan Young.

One golfer came within two inches of winning a £10k prize for a hole in one at the par three first.

A bumper 150 golfers took part in the event, the most for many years.

​Club results

MILTON

Seniors: Match beat Kettering 5-3. Brent Joyce/Pete Waters W5&3, Paul Thorpe/Ian McCrae W2&1; Paul Gabriel/Mike Goodall L4&3; Geoff Dunmore/John Stevens W2&1; Steve Moule/David Steer L5&3; Wayne Stocks/Tim Martin W2up; David Rager/Paul Newton L4&3; Bob Wilkinson/ Steve Knight W3&1.

Ladies: Bogey Cup: 1 Vicky Hickling, 2 Lesley Fredericks, 3 Karen Trevor.

Rose Salver: 1 Sandra Stout 35pts, 2 Linda Gill 33, 3 Phyl Cook 31.

​NENE PARK

Men: Open: Division One – 1 Gary Meisel nett 67, 2 Chris Hewlett 69, Ian Smith 70. Division Two – 1 Michael Mack nett 63, 2 Alex Facey 67, 3 Carl Francis 71. Division Three – 1 Luke Parish 70, 2 Trevor Smith 70, 3 Paul Gausden 71.​

9 Hole Summer Lg Rd 3 – 1 David Riley 35pts, 2 Allan Young 35, 3 Mark Daniels 35.​

Ladies: Mo Hopkins Salver – 1 Louise Fisher 17pts, 2 Heather Oestal 16, 3 Rosie Stafford 16.

Stableford: Div 1: 1 Caroline Hall 41pts, 2 Christine Dixon 41, 3 Rebecca Core 37. Div 2: 1 Judy Young 41pts, 2 Jo Richardson 37, 3 Debbie Verdino 34.

Mixed: Greensomes: 1 C Dixon/B Cox 44pts, 2 E Williams/S Butler 43, 3 J Fisher/D Riley 43.

​ELTON FURZE

Ladies: Midweek medal: 1 Carla Myhill, 2 Liz Titheridge, 3 Pauline Hurley.

Men: Midweek medal: 1 Mark Forge, 2 Michael Lenaghan, 3 John Mackle.

Seniors: Match beat Cambridge Meridian 4-2: David Tansley/Geoff Delaney W1 up; Harvey Davenport/Allan Edward W5&4; Steve Mansfield/Maureen Taylor L6&5; Chris Caffyn/Pat McDonald W4&3; Roger Mayhew/David West L3&2; Trish Whittamore/Gary Hodson W3&2.