Kai is Milton Golf Club's junior king, plus all the latest local club results

Kai Raymond with Milton Golf Club captain Tony 'Taff' Edwards.

​He shot gross scores of 75 & 79 in difficult conditions to win by 13 shots from Maliha Mirza who battled well for scores of 77 and 90.

One shot further back were Isaac Hedger (82 + 86) and Ellie Horsted (87 + 81).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nett champion was Ollie Samler with scores of 71 + 67 with Sam Mayman (71 + 70) and Hedger (70 + 74) finishing second and third respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Patrick Trophy winners, from left, Cameron Hawes, Kai Peggs, Ann Lowrey and Milton ladies captain Chris Laxton.

There was also a ‘Junior Masters’ stableford for the club’s up and coming players which delivered a really close finish.

Esha Araf’s back 9 of 20 points gave her a total of 27 points to turn the tables on her opponents.

Esha (25 handicap) overcame a nervous start and narrowly beat newcomers Max Malyon (26 points) and Boaz Kidd (25 points).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christine Patrick Trophy – a ladies/junior event – was won by Kai Peggs, Cameron Hawes, Ann Lowrey and Marion Cox who amassed an impressive 84 points.

The runners up with 81 points were Aleena Malik, Esha Araf, Myra Landsburgh and Elaine Mankelow followed by Gabriel Bowden, William Rudkin, Linda Glossop and Diane Ahearne in third with 79 points.

Cameron Hawes was playing in his first ever Milton competition and his five-pointer at the 14th proved crucial, while fellow junior Aleena Malik who was a couple of feet away from a hole-in-one at the 9th.

To cap a successful few days Milton’s juniors won a trophy played for annually against their counterparts at Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milton had already won the home leg 3-1 and a 2-2 draw at Woodhall ensured overall victory.

Kai Raymond and Isaac Hedger, and Isaac Wakefield and Kai Peggs, were beaten comfortably, but Maliha Mirza and Lorenzo Chapman, and rookies Ollie Samler & Bo Kidd, held their nerves as both won tight matches by one hole.

Mirza and Chapman were one down after 15, but the former holed great putts on 16 and 17 to turn the match around.

Kidd delivered excellent nett par scores on the final two holes to secure his team’s win.

Latest club results…

MILTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies: Sunday Medal: 1 Charlotte Griffin nett 73, 2 Anne Edwards 74. Tuesday Medal: Div 1: 1 Linda Glossop nett 69, 2 Jodie Peggs 73. Division 2: 1 Lesley Rigby nett 74, 2 Janette Hill 77.

​NENE PARK

Juniors: Chairman’s Cup: 1 Charlie Jenkins 40pts, 2 Oliver Samler 38, 3 Lorenzo Chapman 38.

Seniors: Winter League: 1 Kevin Peck 41pts, 2 Martin Gee 40, 3 Gary Witney 39.

Men: Serpentine Green W/L Rd 1. Div 1: 1 Huw West 40pts, 2 Anant Maher 39, 3rd Gary Meisel 38. Div 2: 1 Stephen Carter 41pts, 2 Paul Dearing 37, 3 Mick Rivetti 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies: TW W/end Winter Lg: 1 Carole Epsom 33pts, 2 Stacey Bell 32, 3 Maria Green 31.

​ELTON FURZE

Ladies: Stableford: 1 Margaret Seed, 2 Bonita Nightingale, 3 Janet Leitch.

Seniors: Stableford: Div 1: 1 Jonathan Page, 2 Steve Albutt, 3 Paul Bolden. Div 2: 1 Steve Drury, 2 Bill Livingstone, 3 Philip Nuttall. Div 3: 1 David Ballard, 2 Patrick Drake, 3 Graham Blagden.

​