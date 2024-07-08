Ellie and Phil are the Milton Golf Club champions
The teenager shot a two-round gross score of 160 to lift the title and the ‘Claret Jug’ by five shots from former champion Georgina Dunn.
Angela Roper finished a further three shots back in third.
Roper, a 15-handicapper, did have the consolation of winning the nett event by a massive 10 shots from Horsted who plays off six.
Roper finished on 138 with Horsted shooting a nett 148. Linda Gill was third another two shots back.
The men’s championship was played at the same time and was won by Phil Hughes, also by five shots, with a score of 145, with Isaac Hedger claiming the nett prize by one shot after a terrific tussle with Ian Symonds.
Adam Piergianni, Steve Jennings, John Hickling and Danny Olejniczak were all just one shot further back.
Piergianni was awarded third place on countback.
MILTON RESULTS
Ladies
Club Championship: Gross – 1Ellie Horsted 160, 2 Georgina Dunn 165, 3 Angele Roper 168.Nett – 1 Angela Roper 138, 2 Ellie Horstead 148, 3 Linda Gill 150.
Summer Open: 1 Mandy Lees, Lorraine Robinson, Mairead Scott, Jackie Crockett 90pts, 2 Kay Osborne, Anne Gibb, May Burn, Cath Emery, 88, 3 Anna Fray, Jane Ross, Sue Pawson, Jacqueline Butler (88).
Men
Club Championship: Gross - 1 Phil Hughes 145, 2 – Ian Symonds 150, 3 Dominic Ralfs 151. Nett – 1 Isaac Hedger 139, 2 Ian Symonds 140, 3 Adam Piergianni 141.