Charlie denied a famous double at the Milton Golf Club Junior Championships by Megan’s one shot victory, Seniors title won with a nett score of 66

Charlie Pearce.

All credit then to Charlie Pearce for romping home by five shots ahead of fellow members of the club’s National Champions team Jacob Williams, Kai Raymond and Euan Herson.

Pearce won the two-round title with a gross score of 154, following a 79 with a superb 75. He shot the best score in both rounds.

Pearce was pipped to the nett prize by just one shot as Megan Chandler used her 19 handicap wisely to finish with scores of 70 and 71. Pearce, who plays off six, couldn’t quite reel Chandler in despite a nett 69 in the second round.

Megan Chandler.

Scores: Gross: 1 Pearce 154 (79 & 75), 2 Williams 159 (81 & 78), 3 Raymond 163 (81 & 82); 4 Herson 168 (86 & 82); 5 Rylan Thomas 171 (83 & 88), 6 Lorenzo Chapman 173 (89 & 84).

Nett: 1 Chandler 141 (70 & 71), 2 Pearce 142 (73 & 69), 3 Raymond 149 (74 & 75), 4 Chapman 151 (78 & 73), 5 William Clark 151 (74 & 77), 6 Williams 157 (80 & 77).

At the other end of the Milton age range, Jim Pendreigh won the Seniors Championship, beating off 71 other players, with a nett score of 66 playing off a handicap of 21.