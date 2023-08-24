Career best in the South African Sunshine for Milton man, Ramsey teenager stars and all the local club results

Robin 'Tiger' Williams.

​Williams eagled the final hole of the Sunbet Challenge at Wingate Park, South Africa to finish tied sixth with rounds of 70, 72 and 67.

Williams now has tour earnings in 2023 of 151,550.00 South African rand, about £6,300.

**Ramsey’s Ryan White finished in third place in the prestigious ‘Race to Woodhall Spa’ final with 41 points.

The Peterborough School student and 14-handicapper claimed three birdies and almost made a hole-in-one on the 8th.

Local club results…

ELTON FURZE

Queen Mother Cup: Men: 1 Richard Hall, 2 Roy Taggart, 3 Allan With. Ladies: 1 Liz Johnson, 2 Carla Myhill, 3 Anne Milsom.

Seniors: Beat Lakeside Lodge 4.5-1.5. David West/David Pope L2&1; Dave Brown/Allan Edwards W2&1; Roger Mayhew/John Durance halved; Harvey Davenport/Paul Davey W7&5; Shoban Bandi/David Rawson W1 up; Roy Taggart/Gary Hodson W6&5.

Seniors: Captain’s Day: 1 Neil Varnham, 2 Philip Underwood, 3 Martin Kay.

NENE PARK

Men: Midweek Eclectic: 1 Allan Young 36pts, 2 Ollie Ferguson 35, 3 James Cannon 34.

PBO Golf Repairs Trophy: Div 1: 1 Chris Naylor 39pts, 2 Corey Dann 39, 3 Les Carter 38. Div 2: 1 Ryan Mason 42pts, 2 Chris Orr 41, 3 Nigel Richards 41.

Seniors: Summer Lg Rd 5 (OM): 1 David Speechley 42pts, 2 Peter Burgoyne 41, 3 Vaughan Lutkin 40.

Ladies: Atkins Trophy: Div 1: 1st Pam Meisel 43pts, 2 Ann Hawkins 42, 3 Judy Hendry 4. Div 2: 1 Heather Oestel 44pts, 2 Elly Toyne 41, 3 Stacey Bell 39.

MILTON