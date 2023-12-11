Milton Golf Club’s Robin Tiger Williams fell away over the final two rounds of the $1,500,000 Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

Robin Tiger Williams in action in South Africa

Williams followed a brilliant seven under par 65, which gave him the lead after the first round of the DP World Tour event, with a solid one under par score of 71 in round two which kept him within two shots of the lead.

But rounds of level par 72 and and a three over par 75 dropped him to a final score of three under par which was still good enough for an excellent joint-20th place finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final round was completed on Monday after a heavy Sunday thunderstorm. Former Open winner Louis Oosthuizen won the event on 18 under par.

The 22-year-old, who qualified for DP World Tour events after winning on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa earlier this year, rolled in eight birdies in his first round.

After that round, Williams said: "It was pretty fun out there. I played pretty well. I took advantage of the par fives and the short holes, and I putted well.

"It is all a learning curve for me, trying to see what my game needs in order to make cuts and compete with these guys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I put more pressure on myself than really I think there is and it's about learning to handle your emotions, and all of this is just an experience to learn, how to handle not only your game, but your emotions in these big events.

"It is a massive confidence boost. I can always say that I shot 65 around Leopard Creek, I will always have that for the rest of my life.”

Williams made his first DP World Tour cut last week when finishing 45th in the South African Open.