FREE Children’s golf lessons at AFGolfStore Peterborough his Christmas.

AFGolfStore Peterborough are offering free children's golf lessons

This December, AFGolfStore are on a mission to encourage juniors of Peterborough the chance to try golf with a FREE golf lesson.

Located on the Eagle Business Park in Yaxley, AFGolfStore specialise in golf retail, coaching and FREE custom fittings. However, this Christmas they are focusing on growing the game.

Academy Manager, Chris Hattersley said, “We are delighted to be offering children in Peterborough a FREE 20-minute golf lesson this December in the lead up to Christmas. As golfers we are passionate about growing the game and seeing the next generation participate, play and improve!”

We have an indoor swing studio and putting green to improve all areas of the game!

Anyone can book a lesson by calling the store or booking online and are limited to one session per junior golfer. We have 3 PGA Professionals available to help your child get into golf or make key improvements. Visit www.afgolfstore.co.uk to book today!

*One lesson per child | Applicable to Ages 5-16 | 1st December – 23rd December