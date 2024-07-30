Four age group triathlon wins for PACTRAC stars

Adam Clark.

​PACTRAC stars claimed four age group successes across two triathlons last weekend.

​Three came in the Sprint Triathlon at Mallory Park with Adam Clark also finishing second in the main race itself.

Clark was just ahead after the swim before he broke away on the bike section with another competitor who took advantage of a tactical error towards the end of the second stage to take a three-second lead which he held to the end of the run.

At the same venue, Jaap Flikweert and his nephew Arco Flikweert finished 2nd and 4th respectively in the Super-Sprint Triathlon, with both winning their age groups.

Jaap was overtaken on the bike leg around the Motor-Circuit and lost out by just 36 seconds at the end.

Hugo Flikweert finished 14th in the TriStar 2 Junior race for 11-12 year olds in a rare outing into the open water lake.

Chris Pithey competed in the Outlaw Full Triathlon at Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham, which became a Duathlon because of blue algae in the lake.

Pither performed well and finished in the top half of the field in just over 11 and a half hours after a 3-mile run, 112-mile cycle and 26.2 mile run.