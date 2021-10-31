Yaxley pull off an FA Trophy shock by the seaside as Peterborough United youngster strikes, Jones at the double as Peterborough Sports win a thriller, contrasting defeats for Spalding United and Wisbech Town as a former Posh player helps to knock out Gaby Zakuani’s team

Posh youngster Hameed Ishola (blue) scored for Yaxley at Lowestoft.

A late goal from Liam Hook five minutes sealed the win for the Cuckoos who were 1-0 down at the break. On-loan Posh youngster Hameed Ishola equalised in the opening minute of the second-half before Matt Sparrow gave Yaxley a 53rd minute lead.

Lowestoft levelled with an 83rd-minute penalty, but Hook struck two minutes later to send Yaxley into tomorrow’s fourth qualifying round draw.

They will be joined by Peterborough Sports who also won a five-goal thriller at fellow Southern League Premier Division Central side Hednesford.

Mark Jones scored twice for Peterborough Sports at Hednesford. Photo: James Richardson.

It looked plain sailing for Sports after goals from Jordan Nicholson and Mark Jones gave them a 2-0 half-time lead, but the hosts were back on terms with 15 minutes to go thanks to two penalties.

But Jones nodded in a 79th minute winner.

Spalding boss Gaby Zakuani was delighted with his side’s effort against higher-level Tamworth, but the Tulips bowed out 4-2 on penalties after a late Stefan Broccoli goal had forced a 1-1 draw. Former Posh youngster Shaq McDonald had given Tamworth the lead.