The Deeping Rangers team before their historic win over Sleaford. Photo: Jason Richardson

Steward elected to leave 48 hours before an FA Cup tie with Thrapston with conflicting reports circulating as to why.

Many players who had followed Steward to Yaxley from PSL Ladies in the summer also left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yaxley were left with seven players for the game with Thrapston which they lost 11-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deeping Rangers Ladies celebrate a goal against Sleaford. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Yaxley are now on a recruitment drive. The first team play at Eastern Region Division One level and there is also a development team unaffected by recent events.

Anyone interested in joining the club should e-mail [email protected].

Yaxley had lost all three league games under Steward and sit bottom of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittlesey have emerged as strong favourites to win the Cambs Premier Division this season.

Action from Deeping Rangers v Sleaford. Photo: Jason Richardson

They made it three wins out of three with a 6-0 success over Eaton Socon. Emma Pollard scored five of them.

Deeping Rangers Ladies played the first competitive home game in their history and romped to an 8-0 Lincs League win over Sleaford.

Zoe Davenport scored five with Gemma Fitzjohn, Jade Butler and Catherine Hobday also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New team Peterborough Sports have taken the Cambs Girls League Under 13B Division by storm.

The city youngsters won their first three league games to sit top of the table, and saw off Sawston in the first round of the League Cup last weekend.

It finished 5-1 to Sports thanks to goals from Syanna-Li Rose (2), Shalina Lleshi, Matilda Richardson and Isla Feary.

In the A Division there was a first defeat of the season for ICA Juventus, 4-3 at Cambridge City which enabled Ramsey to join them at the top after an 8-2 win at Sawston. Megan Wallace (4) and Sophie Leckie (3) dominated the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorpe Wood Rangers are unbeaten and top of the Under 12A Division after goals from Annalise Horton and Bella Toms beat Saffron Walden 2-0.

ICA Sports lost their 100 per cent winning record at Godmanchester in the Under 14B Division. The home side won 4-1 with Miri Jacombs scoring for ICA.