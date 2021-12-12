Yaxley complete a win double over Spalding, Stamford held by bottom club, Bennett strikes late for Wisbech, new boss for Holbeach, Bourne win, Blackstones aggrieved by late decision
Yaxley completed a superb Northern Premier League double over Spalding United with a 3-1 success at the Sir Halley Stewart Field in a Midlands Division fixture yesterday (December 11).
Goals from Pierre Omombe Epoyo and Spencer Tinkler gave the Cuckoos a 2-0 lead inside the first half an hour and, although ‘The Tulips’ pulled a goal back immediately through Josh Hinds, a Matt Sparrow strike 11 minutes from time confirmed victory for the visitors.
Yaxley are now 15th with Spalding 11th. Stamford AFC remain in the play-offs places despite dropping points in a 2-2 draw at home to bottom club Soham.
The Daniels fell behind early, but Tendai Chitiza and Zayn Hakeem saw them in front before a late penalty equaliser.
Lowly Wisbech Town beat Corby Town 2-1 with two goals from Sam Bennett, the second in the 90th minute.
United Counties Premier Division bottom club Holbeach have appointed Danny Clifton as their new manager.
The Tigers went down 5-0 at Quorn yesterday when Deeping Rangers were also beaten, 1-0 at home by Heather St John.
Pinchbeck picked up just a third win of the season, 2-1 at fellow strugglers Selston. Zane Miller and Nick Jackson scored the goals.
In Division One Bourne claimed an excellent 1-0 home win over seventh-placed Birstall, but Blackstones were aggrieved by a late refereeing decision which helped hosts Clifton All Whites escape with a point from a 3-3 draw.
Ricki Goodale (penalty), Josh Pike and Edward Sakovich scored for Stones.