Yaxley boss bursting with pride after winning at Stamford to complete a perfect December

Hameed Ishola (left) in action for Yaxley at Stamford. Photo: James Richardson.

Two goals from Posh teenagers Hameed Ishola sealed a come-from-behind win for the Cuckoos after Jack Duffy’s first-half opener for the Daniels.

Goalkeeper Will Lakin and defender Connor Peters were other Posh youngsters to perform well in an outstanding team effort.

“It was a great win and the 90 minutes really summed us up as a club and a team,” Furnell enthused.

Andy Furnell (right).

“I’m not stupid. I know Stamford had the lion’s share of possession, especially in the second-half, but the character and spirit my lads showed were worthy of winning any game, never mind one against one of the best teams in the league.

“We play good football, but we also pride ourselves on our fighting spirit and the number of blocks we made was incredible. But we created nine good scoring chances ourselves. That’s probably more than they had.

“It’s a great win and I really can’t see us getting sucked into the relegation battle again now as we always come on strong in the second-half of a season.

“I was pleased for Hameed who delivered two great finishes after missing an easier chance in the first-half. He’s come back to us with a real spring in his step.

“Conor Peters loves games like this one when it’s a real battle and it was a real education for Will in goal.

“He was getting grief from the home crowd, but he gave it right back and backed it up with his performance.

“It was just an outstanding team effort though. We’ve won all four games in December which speaks volumes.”

Stamford boss Graham Drury bemoaned running into a goalkeeper in top form for the second week running, but congratulated Yaxley on their win.

The Daniels are three points outside the play-offs ahead of a trip to struggling Corby on New Year’s Day.

Yaxley are 10 points clear of the drop zone and host Wisbech, who occupy a relegation spot on January 1 (3pm).