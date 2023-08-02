Yaxley and March Town continue perfect start as Wisbech Town go top and Deeping Rangers draw

Josh Moreman (blue) has two goals in two games for March Town. Photo: James Richardson.

The Cuckoos made it two wins out of two following relegation last season with a 2-0 win at Eynesbury Rovers on Tuesday.

Matthew Harris-Hercules claimed his third goal of the campaign to give Yaxley the lead on the stroke of half-time before Fayed Nazir Rhaman made the points safe early in the second-half.

Josh Moreman was the match-winner for March at Histon on Tuesday as he had been at the weekend as the Hares secured a pair of 1-0 victories.

St Neots Town and Cogenhoe United have also won both of their opening fixtures at this level.

Wisbech Town came from behind to beat Pinchbeck United 3-1 to move to the top of the Premier Division South, while Deeping Rangers twice led at Boston Town before settling for a 2-2 draw.

David Burton-Jones claimed his second goal of the season for Deeping with Elliott Foster also on target.

Rob Conyard, Toby Allen and Silindile Sisa Tuntulawana netted for Wisbech after Taylor Jaine's first minute opener for Pinchbeck.

FC Peterborough were beaten 4-1 at Swaffham in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League on Tuesday to make it two defeats in two games.

FC Parson Drove are due to host Whittlesey Athletic at this level on Wednesday evening.​

