Xavier excels for Peterborough Northern Star, six-hitting Charlie of Park Farm Pumas, ICA stage a great comeback
The Peterborough Northern Star club has folded, but their Junior Alliance League teams are determined to carry on.
Table-topping Star Under 12s made it eight wins out of nine in Division One with a 6-2 win over Thorpe Wood Rangers. Xavier Pietrzyk scored four with Edwards Gamble and Sania Prochorova also on target.
In Division Two Netherton kept the pressure on leaders Stamford with a 3-0 win at ICA.
Mohamed Abouelkhir, Dario Da Costa Mendes and Daniil Kaluckis scored the Netherton goals.
The top of the table clash in Under 13 Division One between Yaxley and Deeping Rangers Claret finished 3-3. Yaxley scorers were Ruben Butler, Cody Mahon and Beau Bowden. Harry Grummitt (2) and Ruari Drumm replied for unbeaten Deeping.
ICA Sports Under 13s produced a stunning second-half comeback to beat high-flying Bourne Claret in a Division Two thriller. The city side trailed by two goals at the break, but roared back to win 3-2. Sam Bull, who hit a hat-trick in a win the previous weekend, launched the ICA recovery before a fine individual goal from Max Turvey made it 2-2. And then Bora Haciomeroglu struck a spectacular free-kick winner late on.
Charlie Ashley hit a double hat-trick as Under 13 Division Five leaders Park Farm Pumas walloped Ketton 13-2. Park Farm are now four ponts clear at the top. Glinton & Northborough won 6-4 at Deeping United with Jack Cradock claiming a hat-trick.
Ethan Tandi scored twice as Thorpe Wood Rangers beat Stanground 3-2 to stay joint-top of Under 14 Division Three with Glinton & Northborough. Glinton & Northborough won 2-0 at Holbeach with goals from Jamie Campbell and George Williams.