Wittering are setting the Peterborough League Premier Division pace, goal-grabber Gargan in form again, round-up of the lower divisions

Andrew Moss of Wittering Premiair.

They beat Moulton Harrox 2-1 last Saturday (August 28) with goals from Andrew Moss and Jack Travers. Wittering are at winless Netherton United this Saturday.

Uppingham boast the only unbeaten record in the top flight and they drew 2-2 at Stilton United for whom Kevin Holt scored and was then sent off. Rob Forster scored twice for Uppingham.

Second-placed Crowland beat Oakham 2-0 thanks to goals from Jordam Kirchin and Sam Leggatt, while Dan Gargan claimed a hat-trick for Eye United in their 6-2 win at Stamford Lions. Gargan now has six goals in three games.

The Park Farm Pumas team beaten 3-1 by Tydd Reserves in Division Three of the Peterborough League last weekend.

Stamford Bels drew 2-2 at Long Sutton.

Robbie Cundy struck twice as Moulton Harrox Reserves stayed top of Division One with a 4-1 success at Eunice.

Ramsey maintained their 100 per cent winning record with a 7-1 drubbing of Crowland Reserves. Ryan Pratt hit a hat-trick for Ramsey.

Warboys Town and Wisbech Town Reserves also have 100 per cent winning record. Wisbech saw off FC Peterborough 5-1 last weekend thanks mainly to a hat-trick from Dan Hempson. Peterborough Northern Star Reserves won for the first time this season, 6-2 at Pinchbeck Reserves.

Netherton United Reserves have six points from two games in Division Two after a free-scoring 7-4 win over Stamford Bels Reserves at the Grange. Leonard Dobre and Kieran Bellamy both scored twice for Netherton.

Orton Park Rangers have started the Peterborough League season in great style with the first team banging in 12 goals in their first two matches to move top of the Division Two table. Douglas Zimbango bagged a hat-trick in a 6-1 win at Holbeach Sports last weekend. He already has five goals for the season. Orton Reserves went one better last weekend beating Long Sutton Athletic Reserves 7-1 in Division Four with James Ellwood hitting a hat-trick.

Park Farm Pumas opened their Division Three campaign with a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Tydd Reseves. Dontae Martin scored for the city side.

Cardea Reserves and Sawtry are the two teams with maximum points after two games in Division Three. Dominic Goymour scored four and Charlie Bosett netted twice as Cardea beat Huntingdon Rovers 7-2, while Matthew Church, Rory Nicholson, Brian Smith, Craig Smith and Mitchell Taylor were all on target in Sawtry’s 5-1 win at King’s Cliffe. Thurlby Tigers were the division’s biggest scorers last weekend. They won 13-1 at Dreams FC.

RESULTS Premier Division