Why Elissa's two-game day in Bolton and Ely was worth it and a deadly dozen for Deeping Ladies

Deeping Rangers Ladies (maroon) in action at Histon. Photo Jason Richardson.

Elissa Abbott shrugged off a busy day to score a Cup Final winner for Girls United Under 18s.

Abbott played for a Peterborough United youth team in Bolton in the afternoon before racing to Ely City FC to be part of her Cambs League side’s League Cup final squad facing Royston at Ely City FC that night. Abbott started on the substitutes’ bench, but came on to claim a winning goal deep into the match.

The city side had taken the lead through Isabel Turner with a bullet header in the first half before Royston equalised midway through the second-half against the run of play.

Girls United now set their sights on the Under 18 League title. They are currently second, four points behind Newmarket, but with two games in hand.

Unbeaten Girls United are also on course for the Under 13 Mead Division title after a hard-fought 4-2 win over city rivals ICA Sports. Emily Craig and Evie Hillson scored for ICA.

There was a first win of the season in the Under 16C Division for Glinton & Northborough who beat ICA 4-1. Evie Whytock scored for ICA.

ICA’s Under 15 team were denied victory by a last-gasp equaliser at Downham Town. It finished 2-2 with Ella Flanz and Miri Jacombs scoring for ICA and the boot was on the other foot for the Under 14s who grabbed a deserved late leveller in a 1-1 draw at Cambridge City through Lucy Powell.

Deeping Rangers Ladies are back on top of Cambs Womens’ Division Two after two hard-fought away wins, 2-1 at Histon and 3-2 at Cambourne. That’s 12 wins out of 12 for the local side.

Yasmin and Catherine Hobday scored in both matches with Ali Stokoe also on target at Cambourne.