Whittlesey wonders are all in winning form, Youth League Cup semi-final weekend, big game results in the Junior Alliance

Football action from Park Farm Pumas v Hampton Blues FC U12's. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The first XI are pushing hard for a play-off place in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League and the reserves are unbeaten in all competitions in 2023.

The Whittlesey second strong pipped Peterborough Division One rivals Peterborough City in the fourth round League Cup tie last weekend. It finished 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Whittlesey’s Sunday side are challenging for the Division One title. Their 4-2 win at Park Farm Pumas last weekend moved them to within three points of inactive leaders West Raven. Aaron Dunmore scored twice for Whittlesey.

Football action from Park Farm Pumas v Hampton Blues FC U12's, Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Premier Division leaders FC Peterborough also moved into the fifth round of the League Cup after a 3-0 win over Polonia from Division One. Atif Khan, Arslan Ali and Ayman Trabelsi scored for the city side.

Sawtry have hit the top in Division One after goals from Liam Bohonis, Jack Butler and Craig Smith in a 3-2 win at Wisbech Town Reserves,.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanground Sports are right behind them as Jack Gowler netted twice in a 3-1 win at Netherton Reserves.

Cardea have caught Deeping United at the top of Division Two after a 3-1 win at Park Farm. Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot scored twice for a team who have a perfect playing record after 12 games.

A goal for FC Peterborough (green) in their 3-0 Peterborough League Cup win over Polonia. Photo: Tim Symonds.

It was a good day for leaders Peterborough Rangers in Division Three. As a Cameron Guest hat-trick sped them to a 4-2 win at Sutton Bridge, nearest challengers Park Farm Reserves were losing 3-0 at Warboys Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Four leaders Hampton United were also humbled, 2-1 by Bourne Town A whose goals came from William Craft and James Hammond.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Deeping Rangers Under 18s joined their senior first team in reaching a Lincs County Cup Final.

The teenagers won their semi-final 1-0 at Moulton Harrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s Under 19 League Cup semi-final day in the Peterborough & District Youth League this Sunday with quadruple-chasing ICA Sports hosting Peterborough Regional Talent Centre (RTC) at Ringwood (10.30am) and Stamford entertaining Nene Valley at Borderville (10am).

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

RTC moved two points clear at the top of Under 12 Division One after a 4-0 win over Stamford. Among their goalscorers were David Jedruszak, Remy Poyner and Christian Nywenya.

Feeder dropped two points behind RTC after a 1-1 draw with Crowland, although they have two games in hand on the leaders. Henley Moore scored for Feeder with Jay-Bingham Norman replying for Crowland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Three Park Farm pipped Hampton 2-1 thanks to goals from Oliver Terrell and Max Makuyana.

And in Division Four a single goal from Jan Kulesza was enough to deliver victory for Park Farm at Thurlby in a battle between the top two.

Peterborough Lions extended their perfect start to the Division Six season with a 15-0 romp at Moulton Chapel. Elijah Hedman scored five goals as eight different players made their way to the scoresheet.

There was a shock for unbeaten Under 13 Division Four leaders Long Sutton as they lost a Hereward Cup tie 1-0 to Park Farm. Nathan Hadfield scored the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad