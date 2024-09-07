Whittlesey Athletic were thumped 12-0 in a Thurlow Nunn Division One North fixture on Saturday.

The horrible beating was suffered at Framlingham Town and left Whittlesey next-to-bottom with just two points from 10 fixtures. The local side overhauled their squad in the summer and appointed a new manager.

Holbeach United, Pinchbeck United and FC Peterborough were also beaten in Division One action, although the latter pushed leaders Harwich & Parkston hard before succumbing 3-1 at the Millfield Autoparts Stadium.

In midweek FC Peterborough had avenged a 6-1 Division One drubbing at Dussindale & Hellesdon by beating the same opponents 5-1 at home in a League Cup tie Derek Dadzie hit a hat-trick and Atif Khan scored twice.

Spalding boss Jimmy Dean during a home defeat at the hands of Sudbury Reserves. Photo David Lowndes.

Legendary local non-league manager Jimmy Dean’s honeymoon didn’t last long at Spalding United.Dean’s first week in charge of the Tulips ended with FA Cup progression, but his first Southern League Premier Division Central game in charge ended in a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of AFC Sudbury Reserves. All the goals arrived in the final 17 minutes to leave Spalding next-to-bottom of the table with three points from six matches.

There was also late disappointment for Stamford AFC who lost to an injury-time goal at Banbury United. It finished 1-0 as The Daniels suffered their first defeat of the season and slipped to second place behind Stourbridge.

Will Bird bagged a hat-trick as Bourne Town made United Counties League Cup progress with a 5-0 win over Gresley Rovers. Zac Allen was also on target and there was a first goal for the club from Jack Wilson.

Deeping Rangers also won their tie at Coventry United, 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Jonny Lockie scored the Deeping goal, but there were defeats for Blackstones, March Town, Wisbech Town and Yaxley.

March went down 3-1 at home to lower level Retford. Yaxley also 3-1 at home to Eastwood CFC after a Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot goal had given them 1-0 half-time lead.

Peterborough Sports went down 2-0 at home Brackley in a National League North fixture.

RESULTS

Romeo Ugbene clears the ball for FC Peterborough. Photo Tim Symonds.

September 7

National League North: Peterborough Sports 0, Brackley 2.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Banbury United 1, Stamford AFC 0: Spalding United 0, AFC Sudbury 3.

United Counties League

KO Cup: Blackstones 0, Clay Cross Town 2; Bourne Town 5 (Bird 3, Allen, Wilson), Gresley Rovers 0; Coventry United 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Lockie) - Deeping won 5-4 on penalties; March Town 1 (Gillies), Retford 3; Wisbech Town 2 (Foster 2), Kimberley Miners Welfare 3; Yaxley 1 (Nicholson-Barfoot), Eastwood CFC 3.

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division North

FC Parson Drove 3, Needham Market Res 2; FC Peterborough 1, Harwich & Parkston 3; Framlingham Town 12, Whittlesey Athletic 0; Gorleston Res 3 Pinchbeck Utd 0; Holbeach Utd 0, Stanway Pegasus 3; Pinchbeck Utd v FC Peterborough.